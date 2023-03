Senlis' Gothic cathedral was built between 1150 and 1191. The cathedral is unusually bright, with original stained glass. The 78m-high south tower dates from 1240. On the western side, facing place du Parvis Notre Dame, the magnificent carved-stone Grand Portal (1176) has statues and a central relief relating to the life of the Virgin Mary. It's believed to have been the inspiration for the portal at the cathedral in Chartres.