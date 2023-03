Once a royal hunting estate, the 63-sq-km Forêt de Chantilly is criss-crossed by walking and riding trails. Long-distance trails here include the GR11, which links the Château de Chantilly with the town of Senlis; the GR1, from Luzarches (famed for its cathedral, parts of which date from the 12th century) to Ermenonville; and the GR12, which heads northeast from four lakes known as the Étangs de Commelles to the Forêt d’Halatte.

Chantilly's tourist office stocks maps and guides.