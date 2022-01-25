Shutterstock / LianeM

Roussillon

Dusty scrubland, crimson towns and scorching summer temperatures give Roussillon a distinctly Spanish flavour. Also known as French Catalonia, it incorporates busy beach towns and coastal villages along the Mediterranean as well as the abandoned abbeys and crumbling Cathar strongholds inland among the fragrant maquis. West of Perpignan, Roussillon’s only city, the Tech Valley and the Têt Valley offer a heady mix of picturesque villages and stunning mountainscapes.

Explore Roussillon

  • Musée d’Art Moderne

    Roussillon had its artistic heyday around the turn of the 20th century, when Fauvist and cubist artists flocked here, attracted by the searing colours and…

  • Palais des Rois de Majorque

    Perpignan’s most dominant monument, the Palace of the Kings of Mallorca sprawls over a huge area to the south of the old town. Built in 1276, the castle…

  • O

    Orgues d'Ille-sur-Têt

    These rock formations must be one of the most striking geological wonders in Occitanie, though they have remained well under the tourist radar. They…

  • C

    Château de Quéribus

    Perched 728m up on a rocky hill, Quéribus was the site of the Cathars’ last stand in 1255. Its structure is well preserved: the salle du pilier (pillars'…

  • C

    Château de Puilaurens

    In a lofty location 63km northwest of Perpignan via the D117, turreted Puilaurens is perhaps the most dramatic of the Cathar fortresses. It has the full…

  • C

    Château de Peyrepertuse

    Peyrepertuse is the largest of the Cathar castles, teetering on a sheer spur of rock with a drop of 800m on either side. Several of the original towers…

  • S

    Site de Paulilles

    Part industrial relic, part nature walk, this 35-hectare coastal site is remote, as you'd expect of a one-time dynamite factory. It was set up by Nobel…

  • C

    Cathédrale St-Jean

    Perpignan’s old town has several intriguing churches, but the most impressive is the Cathédrale St-Jean, begun in 1324 and not completed until 1509…

  • M

    Musée d'Art Hyacinthe Rigaud

    Occupying two elegant hôtels particuliers (private mansions) right in the historical centre, this museum was entirely renovated in 2017 and now ranks as…

