Welcome to Avignon
Avignon is now best known for its annual arts festival, the largest in France, which draws thousands of visitors for several weeks in July. The rest of the year, it's a lovely city to explore, with boutique-lined streets, leafy squares and some excellent restaurants – as well as an impressive medieval wall that entirely encircles the old city.
Top experiences in Avignon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Avignon activities
Provence in One Day Small Group Day Trip from Avignon
You will visit the famous Pont du Gard bridge classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site and dating back to the 1st century. You'll also tour the historic center of Les Baux de Provence, with free time to enjoy lunch on your own.After a stop at the Antiques of Saint Remy de Provence, a triumphal arch and funeral monument in a field of olive trees painted many times by Vincent Van Gogh, you'll journey to the Luberon, made famous by Peter Mayle in his book A Year in Provence.You'll also visit Roussillon and the dry-stone village of Gordes, one of the most beautiful villages in France. Finally there's a visit to a lavender museum to discover the floral symbol of Provence. You'll witness a distillation demonstration during the harvest (from July to August).
Provence Le Grand Tour
Meet your guide and hop into your air-conditioned minivan at your hotel in Avignon, then head out of the city to begin your tour of Provence. With thousands of years of history and some of southern France’s finest scenery to discover, Provence holds secrets round every corner!The first stop on your grand tour of Provence is Orange, founded by the Romans in the 1st century BC. Follow your guide on a tour through the town and discover top attractions such as the amphitheater and the Triumphal Arch — widely considered among the most remarkable monuments of its kind in France. Admire friezes commemorating Julius Caesar's victories over the Gauls in 49 BC and listen as your guide brings their stories to life.Take a scenic drive through the rolling vineyards of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and gain insight into the many grape varieties grown in the region. Afterward, head to a local vineyard with your guide and enjoy a tasting session of some of the fine wines.After lunch at your leisure (own expense), continue on to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pont du Gard, one of the finest remaining Roman aqueducts in the world. Visit Les Baux de Provence — a picturesque medieval village in the Alpilles Mountains widely considered the jewel in the crown of Provence.Head through the Luberon region to admire the beautiful Provençal villages of Gordes and Roussillon, then travel back to your accommodation in Avignon where your tour will come to an end.
Provence Afternoon Half-Day Trip from Avignon
Meet your guide and hop into your air-conditioned minivan at your hotel in Avignon, then travel out of the city deep into the rural heart of Provence. With outstanding natural beauty, fascinating history and vibrant culture to discover, Provence is widely considered among France’s biggest draws.Visit the Pont du Gard, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed Roman aqueduct dating back to the 1st century. Spanning the mighty Gardon River, the Pont du Gard is widely considered among the finest pieces of Roman architecture in Europe.Continue on to Les Baux de Provence — a fortified hilltop village set upon a rocky limestone outcrop 804 feet (245 meters) high. Follow your guide along winding cobbled streets to top attractions like the Museum of Santons, the Hotel des Porcelets and St Vincent Church, and admire the village’s many beautiful 16th-century houses. Take in panoramic views over nearby villages such as Gordes and Luberon from a vantage point on the high hillside. Head on to the tiered village of Gordes, constructed in dry stone and considered by many to be among the most beautiful villages in France. Enjoy spectacular views over the Sorgue River and the 11th-century castle, and listen as your guide talks of the village’s fascinating past. Upgrade your tour and continue on to Roussillon, famous for the attractive ochre color in the clay surrounding the village. Drive out through the Luberon regional park, known for its beautiful countryside and picturesque villages. When it’s time to depart Rousillon, hop back aboard your minivan for the return journey to your hotel in Avignon, where your tour of Provence will come to an end.
Provence Lavender Small Group Half-Day Trip
You’ll be picked up from your Avignon hotel for your morning or afternoon tour by 8-passenger minivan. Enjoy views of Provence’s picturesque summer landscapes as you drive through blooming lavender fields, making photo stops along the way. Enjoy free time in the village of Sault or Roussillon, depending on which is most in bloom. Wander the town by foot and browse the lavender shops full of flowers, fragrant essential oils and local honey. You will have a photo stop at the panoramic point of view to take pictures of the hilltop village of Gordes, classified as "one of the most beautiful villages in France". Another short photo stop will be organized at Senanque Abbey to take pictures of this famous cistercian church still ruled by monks, surrounded by lavender fields.You’ll then return to Avignon. Please note: This tour is seasonal and runs June to August only.
Small Group Provence and Lavender Museum Day Trip from Avignon
You’ll be picked up from your Avignon hotel in the morning for your full-day tour. Traveling by 8-passenger minivan, enjoy scenic views as you drive through Provence’s lavender fields in full summer bloom — a truly beautiful sight!Stop in the village of Sault or Roussillon — depending on which is most in bloom — for free time to wander town by foot. Browse lavender shops selling exquisite essential oils, soaps and honey, and visit a traditional open-air market selling a shimmering palette of fruit, vegetables and flowers. You’ll also have time for lunch (own expense).Continue driving along Provence’s picturesque country roads across wild lavender fields and past small villages including St Jean and Lioux. Stop to visit the dry stone village of Gordes, often considered one of the most beautiful villages in France.After a photo stop at Senanque Abbey, a Cistercian monument surrounded by a wonderful lavender field (depending on the blooming season this might be replaced by a longer stay at the museum), it's on to the famous Lavender Museum in Coustellet. Discover the wonders of lavender from the informative video, exhibition and distillation demonstration, revealing how these wonderful flowers are transformed into oils, fragrances and beauty products. You’ll have a chance at the end to purchase some of your own.Then, relax on the drive back to Avignon, arriving in the evening.Please note: This tour is seasonal and runs from June to August only. The photo stop at Senanque Abbey is only included from June 15 to July 15. Outside of this time, the tour will include more time in Gordes.
Roman Sites Small-Group Day Trip from Avignon, Including Nîmes and Uzès
Meet your guide and hop aboard your air-conditioned minivan at your accommodation in Avignon, then travel out of the city on the 45-minute drive to nearby Nîmes. With ancient Roman history and heritage round every corner, Nîmes is widely considered among the most historically significant cities in Europe. On arrival in Nîmes, follow your guide through the city and discover top attractions such as the Roman amphitheater, Augustus’ Gate, the Castellum and the Maison Carrée — considered by many to be among the best-preserved Roman temples in the world. Listen as your guide details the sites’ historical significance, and gain insight into thousands of years of Roman civilization.Continue on into the Garrigues countryside to the charming city of Uzès, a medieval stronghold dating back to the 1st century. Admire the grand Place aux Herbes (Uzès’ picturesque square), the Episcopal palace, the Fenestrelle Tower and Saint-Théodorit d'Uzès Cathedral, and gain insight into the roles they’ve played in Uzès’ rich history. Leave Uzès behind and head onward to the mighty Pont du Gard, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed Roman aqueduct dating back to the 1st century. Spanning the width of the Gardon River, the Pont du Gard is widely considered among the finest Roman constructions still standing in Europe. Enjoy panoramic views over the Gardon River from your vantage point near the Pont du Gard, then hop back aboard your minivan for the return journey to your hotel in Avignon, where your Roman sites day trip will come to an end.