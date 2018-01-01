Provence Afternoon Half-Day Trip from Avignon

Meet your guide and hop into your air-conditioned minivan at your hotel in Avignon, then travel out of the city deep into the rural heart of Provence. With outstanding natural beauty, fascinating history and vibrant culture to discover, Provence is widely considered among France’s biggest draws.Visit the Pont du Gard, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed Roman aqueduct dating back to the 1st century. Spanning the mighty Gardon River, the Pont du Gard is widely considered among the finest pieces of Roman architecture in Europe.Continue on to Les Baux de Provence — a fortified hilltop village set upon a rocky limestone outcrop 804 feet (245 meters) high. Follow your guide along winding cobbled streets to top attractions like the Museum of Santons, the Hotel des Porcelets and St Vincent Church, and admire the village’s many beautiful 16th-century houses. Take in panoramic views over nearby villages such as Gordes and Luberon from a vantage point on the high hillside. Head on to the tiered village of Gordes, constructed in dry stone and considered by many to be among the most beautiful villages in France. Enjoy spectacular views over the Sorgue River and the 11th-century castle, and listen as your guide talks of the village’s fascinating past. Upgrade your tour and continue on to Roussillon, famous for the attractive ochre color in the clay surrounding the village. Drive out through the Luberon regional park, known for its beautiful countryside and picturesque villages. When it’s time to depart Rousillon, hop back aboard your minivan for the return journey to your hotel in Avignon, where your tour of Provence will come to an end.