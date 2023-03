Tiny Musée Angladon harbours an impressive collection of realist, impressionist and expressionist treasures, including works by Cézanne, Sisley, Manet, Modigliani, Degas and Picasso – but the star piece is Van Gogh's Railway Wagons, the only painting by the artist on display in Provence. Impress your friends by pointing out that the ‘earth’ isn’t actually paint, but bare canvas.