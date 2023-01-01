Place du Palais

This impressive vast square surrounding the Palais des Papes provides knockout photo ops. On top of the Romanesque 17th-century cathedral stands a golden statue of the Virgin Mary (weighing 4.5 tonnes), while next to the cathedral, the hilltop Rocher des Doms gardens provide great views of the Rhône, Mont Ventoux and Les Alpilles. Opposite the palace is the 17th-century Hôtel des Monnaies, once the papal mint and embellished with elaborate carvings and heraldic beasts.