Silver birds flutter across the dazzling metal façade of Paris' futuristic Philharmonic, a striking piece of contemporary architecture within the Cité de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris complex, designed by Jean Nouvel. Home to the Orchestre de Paris, the concert hall enjoys remarkable acoustics in an auditorium of ‘terrace’ seats surrounding the orchestra. From its 6th-floor restaurant and terrace, enjoy sweeping panoramas of Parc de la Villette.