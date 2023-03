A funeral parlour turned city-funded alternative art space, Le 104 is a hive of activity. It essentially supports and encourages young artists, and a meander through its public areas uncovers breakdancers, wacky art installations and rehearsing actors. Check the schedule for theatre, circus, concerts and other events. Culinary needs are well taken care of with a pizza truck, retro 1950s-styled cafe and loft-like restaurant-bar.