Cité des Sciences et de l'Industrie

Paris' top museum for kids has a host of hands-on exhibits for children aged two and up, the special-effects cinema La Géode, a planetarium and a retired submarine. Various combination tickets can be booked online. Advance reservations are essential for weekend and school-holiday visits, and for the fabulous year-round Cité des Enfants educative play sessions (1½ hours, ages two to seven years or five to 12 years). Packing a picnic is also a good idea.

Otherwise, several chain restaurants grace the adjoining shopping centre Vill'up (www.villup.com), complete with an IMAX cinema, laser game, virtual-reality room, freefall and space-flight simulators.