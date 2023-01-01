Musée de la Musique

Inside the Cité de la Musique building within the Cité de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris complex that also includes the Philharmonie de Paris, this music museum's collection spans 7000 rare musical instruments, of which 1000-plus are on display; you can hear many of them being played on the audioguide (included in admission). Live musicians play from 2pm to 5pm. Temporary exhibitions incur an additional entrance fee.

Highlights include a piano owned by Chopin and a guitar owned by Georges Brassens.