This 11-hectare cemetery opened in 1825. It contains the graves of writers Émile Zola (whose ashes are now in the Panthéon), Alexandre Dumas fils and Stendhal; composers Jacques Offenbach and Hector Berlioz; artists Edgar Degas and Gustave Moreau; film director François Truffaut and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky, among others.

Steps from the rue Caulaincourt road bridge, built in 1888, lead down to the entrance on av Rachel, just off bd de Clichy.