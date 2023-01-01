Playground Duperré

Looking more like a dramatic street-art installation, Paris' 'most beautiful basketball court' was redone in 2017 by Parisian design studio Ill-Studio in eye-popping shades of yellow, blue, indigo and fuchsia-pink. Incongruously wedged between classical Haussmannian buildings, the rubber court was originally renovated by Ill-Studio for streetwear brand Pigalle's founder Stephane Ashpool and Nike in 2015. Blue mesh fencing lets you check out the sporting action inside.