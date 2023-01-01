Musée de la Vie Romantique

Framed by green shutters, this mansion where painter Ary Scheffer once lived sits in a cobbled courtyard at the end of a tree-shaded alley. The objects exhibited create a wonderful flashback to Romantic-era Paris, when George Sand (Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin), Chopin (Sand's lover), Delacroix et al attended salons here. Temporary exhibitions command an admission fee (adult/reduced €9/7). End with tea and cake in the museum cafe's enchanting summer garden.

November to June, classical music concerts are held in the 19th-century mansion.