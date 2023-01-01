L'Oasis d'Aboukir

On the corner of rue des Petits Carreaux (the northern extension of foodie street rue Montorgueil‎), this extraordinary mur végétal ('vertical garden') was installed on a 25m-high blank building façade by the modern innovator of the genre, French botanist Patrick Blanc, in 2013. It's since flourished to cover a total surface area of 250 sq metres in greenery. Subtitled Hymne à la Biodiversité (Ode to Biodiversity), the 'living wall' incorporates some 7600 plants from 237 different species.