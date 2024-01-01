This large (and expensive) waxworks inside the passage Jouffroy has some 300 wax figures. They largely look more like caricatures than characters but, still, where else do you get to see Marilyn Monroe, Charles de Gaulle and Spiderman face to face, or the original death masks of some of the French Revolution leaders?
Musée Grévin
Paris
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.36 MILES
There are different ways to experience the Eiffel Tower, from a daytime trip or an evening ascent amid twinkling lights, to a meal in one of its…
0.89 MILES
Home to Europe's largest collection of modern and contemporary art, Centre Pompidou has amazed and delighted visitors ever since it opened in 1977, not…
1.16 MILES
Visit Sainte-Chapelle on a sunny day when Paris’ oldest, finest stained glass (1242–48) is at its dazzling best. The chapel is famous for its stained…
0.81 MILES
It isn’t until you’re standing in the vast courtyard of the Louvre, with its glass pyramid and ornate façade, that you can truly say you’ve been to Paris.
2.67 MILES
It’s gruesome, ghoulish and downright spooky, but it never fails to captivate visitors. In 1785, the subterranean tunnels of an abandoned quarry were…
1.62 MILES
Even if you're not an art lover, it is worth visiting this high-profile art museum to lose yourself in its romantic gardens.
1.68 MILES
This famous inner-city oasis of formal terraces, chestnut groves and lush lawns has a special place in Parisians' hearts.
1.75 MILES
Elegant and regal in equal measure, the massive neoclassical dome of the Left Bank's iconic Panthéon is an icon of the Parisian skyline. Louis XV…
Nearby Paris attractions
1. Église Notre Dame de Lorette
0.35 MILES
This neoclassical church was completed in 1836. Monet was baptised here in 1841.
0.36 MILES
On the corner of rue des Petits Carreaux (the northern extension of foodie street rue Montorgueil), this extraordinary mur végétal ('vertical garden')…
0.46 MILES
Check out modern art at the gallery of department store Galeries Lafayette.
0.47 MILES
The fabled ‘phantom of the opera’ lurked in this opulent opera house, designed in 1860 by Charles Garnier (then an unknown 35-year-old architect). Reserve…
0.5 MILES
Along with the Porte St-Martin, this triumphal arch was built in the late 17th century to commemorate a victory by Louis XIV’s armies. At the time of its…
0.52 MILES
The Jardin du Palais Royal is a perfect spot to sit, contemplate and picnic between boxed hedges, or to shop in the trio of beautiful arcades that frame…
7. Musée National Gustave Moreau
0.55 MILES
Symbolist painter Gustave Moreau's former studio is crammed with 4800 of his paintings, drawings and sketches – although symbolism received more attention…
0.55 MILES
This wing of Fragonard's Perfume Museum holds a collection of copper distillery vats and antique flacons. It's located in a beautiful old hôtel…