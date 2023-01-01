Palais Garnier

The fabled ‘phantom of the opera’ lurked in this opulent opera house, designed in 1860 by Charles Garnier (then an unknown 35-year-old architect). Reserve a spot on a 90-minute English-language guided tour, or visit on your own (audioguides available; €5). Don't miss the Grand Staircase and gilded auditorium with red velvet seats, a massive chandelier and Marc Chagall’s ceiling fresco. Also worth a peek is the museum, with posters, costumes, backdrops, original scores and other memorabilia.

Beehives are set up on the roof and the honey is sold at the gift shop when available.