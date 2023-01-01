Nouveau Musée du Parfum

If the art of fragrance entices, stop by Fragonard's perfume museum. One of a trio of Paris locations, it has 30-minute guided tours (English available) that walk visitors through the history of perfume making, the layers of perfume composition and the processes of distilling a flower's fragrance. Tours finish in the shop, where you can test your nose on different scents. At 1pm on Saturdays, it also runs 90-minute English-language workshops where you can create and bottle your own perfume.

Two other wings can be found at rue Scribe, an old townhouse with a collection of copper distillery vats and antique flacons, and the Théâtre-Musée des Capucines, which concentrates on the bottling and packaging side of perfume production.