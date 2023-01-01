Grande Arche de la Défense

La Défense’s landmark edifice is the marble Grande Arche, a cube-like arch built in the 1980s to house government and business offices. The arch marks the western end of the axe historique (historic axis), though Danish architect Johan-Otto von Sprekelsen deliberately placed the Grande Arche fractionally out of alignment. A lift whisks you up for spectacular views from the rooftop. Temporary photojournalism exhibits are held in the museum (included in the rooftop visit).