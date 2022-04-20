Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

The Auvergne’s most exhilarating views are among the volcanic cones, snow-lashed peaks and crater lakes of its Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans (www.parcdesvolcans.fr). One of France’s largest regional natural parks at 3897 sq km, this photogenic section of the Massif Central mountains is a geological jigsaw of granite plateaus and glacier-sculpted valleys, puckered by dozens of sleeping volcanoes.

Outdoor exploration is the parc's main pursuit, with countless places to hike, bike and (snowfall permitting) ski. Quick to the rescue of stiff leg muscles are thermal spas, some with Roman origins. Farm-style cooking is another draw, especially when St-Nectaire and Salers cheeses are involved.

Regional history is also worthy of note. Fortifications such as Volvic's Château de Tournoël and epic Château de Murol bear witness to a battle-torn medieval past, while palatial spas and townhouses in Le Mont-Dore and La Bourboule were left behind by the 19th century's affluent leisure class.

Explore Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

  • V

    Volcan de Lemptégy

    Feel the Auvergne's smouldering terrain beneath your feet at this mined volcanic site, across the main road from amusement park Vulcania. In summer, at…

  • C

    Château de Murol

    Roosting on a basalt knoll above Murol village, the 12th-century Château de Murol offers peerless views along with insights into a brutish medieval past…

  • L

    Lac Pavin

    This midnight-blue crater lake, enclosed by a fuzz of pine trees, lies 6km southwest of Besse. Blasted out of the earth by a volcanic explosion nearly…

  • F

    Fontaines Pétrifiantes

    The Papon family put St-Nectaire's hot springs to creative use at the 'Petrifying Fountains', channelling the mineral-rich waters to make art. Calcium…

  • R

    Roches Tuilière et Sanadoire

    One kilometre north of the turn-off to Lac de Guéry is a lookout that gazes towards two of the Sancy region's most noteworthy geological features. The…

  • B

    Basilique Notre-Dame

    The Romanesque basilica towering over Orcival is one of the most impressive churches in the Auvergne. With its octagonal tower and broad stone arches,…

  • C

    Château de Tournoël

    This medieval fortress glowers over Volvic from its 600m-high hilltop perch. A watchtower is thought to have stood here since the 10th century, but the…

  • V

    Vulcania

    The Auvergne's long-extinct volcanoes are brought back to life in spectacular style at Vulcania theme park, 15km west of Clermont on the D941. Combining…

  • T

    Thermes du Mont-Dore

    Le Mont-Dore's graceful 19th-century buildings grew from its centuries-old spa heritage, which long pre-dates its reputation as a ski hub. See the source…

