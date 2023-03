To learn about the 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk, stop by this non-profit museum. In addition to a 15-minute film, there are scale models, and evocative period uniforms, weapons, photos and WWII-related objects discovered in the Dunkirk area. It's housed in Bastion 32, a 1874-built coastal defence base, which was the headquarters of the French and Allied Forces during the Battle of Dunkirk and Operation Dynamo.