Dunkirk's landmark 58m-high belfry – the bell tower of the original Église St-Éloi before it burnt to the ground in 1558 – was erected in 1440 and has been a Unesco World Heritage–listed monument since 2004. A lift takes you up to its 50 bells, which chime every 15 minutes; ascending a further 60 steps brings you to the viewing platform, from where you can see as far as Dover on a clear day.