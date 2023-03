Constructed in 1560, the Église St-Éloi was refaced with a neo-Gothic façade completed in 1889. It's dubbed la cathédrale des sables (cathedral of the sand) due to the one-time proximity of the dunes. Heavily damaged in WWI and WWII, bullet holes are still visible on its exterior today. Inside it has glorious stained glass and a 54-pipe organ.

The original Église St-Éloi was destroyed by fire in 1558 by the Maréchal de Thermes when the French invaded; only the belfry remains.