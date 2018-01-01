Welcome to Dunkirk
Top experiences in Dunkirk
Dunkirk activities
Dunkirk Operation Dynamo Battlefield tour
We are leaving your hotel or accommodation in Lille, Arras, Bruges or Ypres at 09:00 towards the beaches. At low tide you will see the ship wrecks that are still on the beaches of Zuydcote and Leffrincoucke. the Crested Eagle remains are still visible. You will visit a part of the later built Atlantik Wall and (from April to September) the Fort des Dunes in Leffrincoucke. LunchGoing to Dunkirk to see the Museum Operation Dynamo, built in some of the old defences of the harbour, having a look at the mole and the harbour.Spending some time in Dunkirk.Around 17:00 driving backto your hotel or other departure place.
2-Day France and Belgium Break from London
After our central London pickups, we start our journey to Dover where we take the 10:00am ferry to Dunkirk. Once we arrive in Ypres at approximately 2:00pm, you will be given free time to explore and grab lunch in this historical town. At around 3:30pm, we will depart from Ypres and head to Ostend where free time to explore the town will again be given. We depart Ostend at 6:30pm and head for our hotel which is based in Lille. You will be provided with one night’s accommodation which includes breakfast. The rest of the evening is your own to explore Lille. On day two of this weekend break, after breakfast at the hotel, we depart for Brugge. On arrival to Brugge, your tour manager will walk you down to the main square and you will be given time to explore this famous town. At 5:00pm, we depart Brugge and head for a traditional Belgian Chocolate factory (time permitting) where you can pick up some delicious treats! We will then make our way back to Dunkirk for our 8:00pm ferry crossing and will arrival back in to central London at around 11:30pm. All times shown are local times. Please note the itinerary is intended as a guide and some details may be subject to change.
3-Day Amsterdam and Brugge Break from London
After our central London pickups, we head to Dover for our 9:30am ferry crossing to Dunkirk. After our travels through France, Belgium and the Netherlands, we arrive at our hotel at around 6:00pm where the rest of your evening is given for you to get settled and explore. On the second day of this tour, after breakfast at the hotel, we depart and head for Volendam. We will visit a traditional Clog and Cheese factory before heading to the heart of Amsterdam where you will be given the rest of the day to explore. At 18:30, we will head back to the hotel. After breakfast, at approximately 10:00am, we will commence our travels towards Belgium. We will stop in the city of Brugge where you will be given free time to explore. In the late afternoon, we depart Belgium for our 8:00pm ferry crossing back to Dover. We will arrive in central London at around 11:30pm. All times shown are local times. Please note the itinerary is intended as a guide and some details may be subject to change.
Amsterdam and Brugge 4 Day Break from London
After our central London pickups, we head to Dover for our 3:30am ferry crossing to Dunkirk. After our travels through France, Belgium and the Netherlands, we arrive at our hotel where the rest of your evening is given for you to get settled and explore. On the second day of this tour, after breakfast at the hotel, we depart and head for Volendam. We will visit a traditional Clog and Cheese factory before heading to the heart of Amsterdam where you will be given the rest of the day to explore. At 18:30, we will head back to the hotel. On the third day of this tour, you will have the whole day to explore. Use public transport to reach Amsterdam or other locations close by. We also offer an optional extra to visit the beautiful Keukenhof Gardens. After breakfast on the final day, at approximately 10:00am, we will commence our travels towards Belgium. We will stop in the city of Brugge where you will be given free time to explore. In the late afternoon, we depart Belgium for our 8:00pm ferry crossing back to Dover. We will arrive in central London at around 11:00pm. **Please ensure you check late night travel options and we cannot guarantee there will not be delays on our return journey to London due to crossing and traffic - it is rare, but we do advise you plan ahead just incase** **PLEASE REMEMBER TO PACK YOUR PASSPORTS IN YOUR HAND LUGGAGE. YOU WILL NEED IT AT THE FERRY PORTS PASSENGERS WITHOUT VALID PASSPORTS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO TRAVEL** All times shown are local times. Please note the itinerary is intended as a guide and some details may be subject to change.