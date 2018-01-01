Amsterdam and Brugge 4 Day Break from London

After our central London pickups, we head to Dover for our 3:30am ferry crossing to Dunkirk. After our travels through France, Belgium and the Netherlands, we arrive at our hotel where the rest of your evening is given for you to get settled and explore. On the second day of this tour, after breakfast at the hotel, we depart and head for Volendam. We will visit a traditional Clog and Cheese factory before heading to the heart of Amsterdam where you will be given the rest of the day to explore. At 18:30, we will head back to the hotel. On the third day of this tour, you will have the whole day to explore. Use public transport to reach Amsterdam or other locations close by. We also offer an optional extra to visit the beautiful Keukenhof Gardens. After breakfast on the final day, at approximately 10:00am, we will commence our travels towards Belgium. We will stop in the city of Brugge where you will be given free time to explore. In the late afternoon, we depart Belgium for our 8:00pm ferry crossing back to Dover. We will arrive in central London at around 11:00pm. **Please ensure you check late night travel options and we cannot guarantee there will not be delays on our return journey to London due to crossing and traffic - it is rare, but we do advise you plan ahead just incase** **PLEASE REMEMBER TO PACK YOUR PASSPORTS IN YOUR HAND LUGGAGE. YOU WILL NEED IT AT THE FERRY PORTS PASSENGERS WITHOUT VALID PASSPORTS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO TRAVEL** All times shown are local times. Please note the itinerary is intended as a guide and some details may be subject to change.