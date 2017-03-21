Welcome to Le Havre
Le Havre Shore Excursion: Private Day Tour of U.S. D-Day Sites
While your ship is in Le Havre, take this private tour of key American D-Day locations, when Allied forces landed in Normandy to retake Europe from the Germans during World War II.Meet your guide at Le Havre harbor and travel to Normandy’s coast in your comfortable private vehicle. On the way, listen as your guide recounts the story of the Allied invasion, led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower. The operation was set to launch on June 4, 1944, but due to poor weather conditions, the future US president postponed the mission. After a more promising forecast the next evening, Eisenhower gave the go-ahead for more than 150,000 American, French, Canadian and British troops to descend on five code-named beaches: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. Visit Pointe du Hoc, where Army Rangers stormed a German clifftop battery. Learn how they managed to scale the 100-foot (30-meter) cliff on rope ladders and capture the German post despite being heavily bombarded.Head for Omaha Beach, the most challenging beach for landings because of its strong tides and formidable cliffs. Hear accounts of the brave US soldiers who waded ashore from a landing craft only to enter a relentless crossfire from the Nazi forces. Omaha saw the highest D-Day casualties with thousands of soldiers reported dead, wounded or missing.In the afternoon, visit the poignant Normandy American Cemetery, where 9,387 Americans are buried. The vast graveyard overlooks the “Easy Red” sector of Omaha Beach, near where many of the buried soldiers were killed. Then, visit the cemetery's visitor center to remember the heroes of D-day and the Battle for Normandy. View the compelling displays charting the attack, and see the vivid videos and photos that bring the campaign to life.Continue to the well-preserved Longues-sur-Mer battery, a German stronghold situated a 200-foot (60-meter) cliff. The original big guns still stand on the clifftop, a sobering sight to see as you marvel at the courage of the British Devonshire Regiment who captured the battery on June 6.After your tour, reflect on you day as you journey back to Le Havre port where your excursion finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Le Havre port for this activity. In the rare event that your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Le Havre Shore Excursion: Canadian Sites
While your ship is moored in Le Havre, take this private full-day tour of some key Canadian D-Day locations, when Allied forces landed on Normandy’s beaches to liberate German-held Europe in 1944.Meet your guide at Le Havre port and make the journey to Normandy's coast in your private vehicle. As you travel, your guide shares engrossing insight about D-Day, from its planning to execution on the nights of June 5 and 6, 1944, when more than 150,000 American, French, Canadian and British troops landed on five code-named Normandy beaches: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.Travel to the fascinating Juno Beach Center museum, located behind the dunes of the beach. Walk around the exhibits and view the remnants of the landings scattered outside, including military equipment and the beach obstacles laid by the Germans to foil the invaders.See the east and west sectors of Juno Beach on either side of the village of Courseulles-sur-Mer as your guide tells you about the Canadian regiments allocated to each sector. View the D-Day relics still on the shore and consider the courage of the 14,000 soldiers who landed here, only to be assaulted by German troops as they rapid fired machine guns.After lunch (own expense) visit the Canadian Cemetery where more than 2,000 Canadian and several British and French soldiers are laid to rest, among them the 359 Canadians killed on D-Day. Note the maple symbols that decorate its entrance, and view the graves and touching epitaphs on the newer limestone headstones.Perhaps the most intense stop on your tour is a visit to the 12th-century Abbey d’Ardennes, where German forces swiftly executed 20 Canadian soldiers after D-Day. An eerie feeling takes over as you walk around the garden, which now holds a poignant memorial inscribed with the victims' names.Reflect on the day as your guide drives you back to Le Havre port where your excursion finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Le Havre port for this activity. In the rare event that your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.Please note: Due to special events commemorating the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings, this tour could be amended on June 5–7, 2014. It may not be possible to access the beaches, in which case alternative sites will be included instead.
Full-Day Small-Group Mont Saint Michel and Honfleur Tour from Le Havre
The tour departs from Le Havre. Aboard a spacious minibus, you will have access to Wifi and educational tablets to prepare your visit. Your driver guide will also be available for any questions you may have.Your guided tour starts at the Mont Saint Michel. On top of the island, admire the stunning view of the bay before visiting the medieval abbey. With your professional guide, stroll through the picturesque streets of the monastery and historic village. Spend some time browsing the shops, sampling local specialties and enjoying a traditional lunch (not included) at a local restaurant. After leaving the Mont St Michel, arrive in the port town of Honfleur in the late afternoon. Once there, you will have free time to walk around the cobblestone streets and discover the atmosphere that was a source of inspiration for famous painters like Claude Monet. See the Old Port, Place Sainte Catherine, and the Bell Tower.After your visit, your guide will take you back to Le Havre.
Full-Day Small-Group Tour of Rouen from Le Havre
Meet your guide at 8:30am and set off to Rouen in a spacious minibus (free WiFi and educational tablets available on-board). Once in Rouen, set out on a tour of the Normandy capital. See the Old Courthouse, the Cathedral (immortalized by Monet in his paintings), the Jeanne d'Arc Tower, and much more. Stroll through the antique district and see its charming wooden houses, and walk down the famous rue du Gros Horloge.After stopping for lunch (own expense) at a local restaurant, visit the Museum of Fine Arts, where you can admire works by artists such as Veronese, Caravaggio, Rubens, Poussin, Fragonard, Ingres, Monet, Sisley, Pissarro, Renoir, and Caillebotte.Afterwards, enjoy the views along the Seine River, before returning back to Le Havre.
Monet's House and the Museum of Impressionism from Le Havre
Meet for this 9-hour tour at Terminal Croisiere in Le Havre a little before 8am.Once you meet your guide, you'll be taken to Giverny by minivan where you will walk in the footsteps of Claude Monet. The highlights of this tour will include the garden and the house of Claude Monet and the Museum of Impressionism.Discover the secrets of one of the founders of Impressionism, Claude Monet. Leader of the artistic movement of the 19th century, he introduced more perception, emotion and light into art of his age. He spent almost 40 years developing his Giverny property. Immerse yourself in the daily life of the artist surrounded by his eight children: the reading room, the grocery store, room, office, dining room, and kitchen. Plus admire his collection of Japanese prints.In the area by his home, you'll also see a large workshop which was the place where Monet painted his famous paintings of water lilies. Continue exploring the grounds to see the lavish garden with thousands of colors, which now boasts Japanese cherry trees, nasturtium parterre of tulips, and roses. Stroll through the romantic water garden, where you can find the Japanese bridge, the wisteria, the famous lily pond, weeping willows, and irises. After your time at Monet's home and garden, move along to the Museum of Impressionism. Tribute to the Impressionists around the world, it shows the history of the iconic artistic movement. You will be able to see The Garden, designed by the landscape painter Mark Rudkin. It offers a colorful nod to the themes dear to the Impressionists. You can also see the permanent gallery Monet Around, which offers to resume the influence of the art of Claude Monet and his contemporaries.Your tour ends back where it started at Terminal Croisiere at about 5pm.
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Le Havre
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Le Havre, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Le Havre city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!