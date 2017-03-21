Le Havre Shore Excursion: Canadian Sites

While your ship is moored in Le Havre, take this private full-day tour of some key Canadian D-Day locations, when Allied forces landed on Normandy’s beaches to liberate German-held Europe in 1944.Meet your guide at Le Havre port and make the journey to Normandy's coast in your private vehicle. As you travel, your guide shares engrossing insight about D-Day, from its planning to execution on the nights of June 5 and 6, 1944, when more than 150,000 American, French, Canadian and British troops landed on five code-named Normandy beaches: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.Travel to the fascinating Juno Beach Center museum, located behind the dunes of the beach. Walk around the exhibits and view the remnants of the landings scattered outside, including military equipment and the beach obstacles laid by the Germans to foil the invaders.See the east and west sectors of Juno Beach on either side of the village of Courseulles-sur-Mer as your guide tells you about the Canadian regiments allocated to each sector. View the D-Day relics still on the shore and consider the courage of the 14,000 soldiers who landed here, only to be assaulted by German troops as they rapid fired machine guns.After lunch (own expense) visit the Canadian Cemetery where more than 2,000 Canadian and several British and French soldiers are laid to rest, among them the 359 Canadians killed on D-Day. Note the maple symbols that decorate its entrance, and view the graves and touching epitaphs on the newer limestone headstones.Perhaps the most intense stop on your tour is a visit to the 12th-century Abbey d’Ardennes, where German forces swiftly executed 20 Canadian soldiers after D-Day. An eerie feeling takes over as you walk around the garden, which now holds a poignant memorial inscribed with the victims' names.Reflect on the day as your guide drives you back to Le Havre port where your excursion finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Le Havre port for this activity. In the rare event that your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.Please note: Due to special events commemorating the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings, this tour could be amended on June 5–7, 2014. It may not be possible to access the beaches, in which case alternative sites will be included instead.