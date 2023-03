Located 5km north of Caen within two restored German bunkers (bunker H 622 and bunker L 479), this museum is interesting for anyone of a technical bent or those who wish to understand more about the role of radar in WWII. You can see a large German Würzburg radar antenna as well as three other radars in what was one of the most important German radar stations in Normandy. The site was captured by British forces on 17 June 1944.