Cathédrale Notre Dame

Most of Bayeux’ spectacular Norman Gothic cathedral dates from the 13th century, though the crypt (take the stairs on the north side of the choir), the arches of the nave and the lower parts of the entrance towers are 11th-century Romanesque. The central tower was added in the 15th century; the copper dome dates from the 1860s. The crypt, with its colourful frescoes, is a highlight. Several plaques and stained-glass windows commemorate American and British sacrifices during the world wars.

The ‘Litanies de la Sainte Vierge’, a 17th-century, haut-relief retable in the first chapel on the left as you enter the cathedral is a vastly overblown addition.

Contact the tourist office for details on one-hour guided tours (adult/child €5/3), held in English at 10am and 2.15pm Monday to Friday in July and August.