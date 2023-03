Using well-chosen photos, personal accounts, dioramas and wartime objects, this first-rate museum offers an excellent introduction to the Battle of Normandy. The 25-minute film is screened in both French and English. A selection of hardware – tanks and artillery pieces – is displayed outside.

A joint ticket for admission to Musée Mémorial de la Bataille de Normandie and Musée d’Art et d’Histoire Baron Gérard or the Bayeux Tapestry is €12 (or €15 for all three).