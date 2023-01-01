Longues-sur-Mer Battery

These mammoth German artillery pieces remain in their colossal concrete emplacements – the only in-situ large-calibre weapons in Normandy. The first emplacement, as you walk west, was damaged by allied bombing (it is fenced off as the roof is fractured), but the other casemates and their guns remain largely intact and can be explored. Tours in English (adult/child €5/3) are available from April to October from the Longues tourist office. The site itself is always open.

You can enter the concrete casemates and examine the guns from the rear, but take care.