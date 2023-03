The best view of Port Winston and nearby Gold Beach is from the hill east of town, site of the popular Arromanches 360° Circular Cinema, which screens archival footage of the Battle of Normandy every half-hour (on the hour and at half past the hour); it is run by Caen’s Le Mémorial – Un Musée pour la Paix. Entrance is free for WWII veterans. Check the website for details of guided tours (adult/child €2.50/2), held at noon and 4pm.