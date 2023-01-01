Down in Arromanches itself and right on the beach, the Musée du Débarquement makes for a very informative stop before visiting the beaches. Dioramas, models and two films explain the logistics and importance of the artificial harbour of Port Winston. Guided tours are available in English, French and German. At the time of writing, the museum was preparing for a June 2019 relaunch, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day; new features will include a model of Port Winston.

The museum was also being expanded in size.