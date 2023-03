Lacemaking (dentellerie), brought to Bayeux by nuns in 1678, once employed 5000 people. The industry is sadly long gone, but at the Conservatoire you can watch some of France’s most celebrated lacemakers create intricate designs using dozens of bobbins and hundreds of pins; a small shop also sells some of their delicate creations. The half-timbered building housing the workshop, decorated with carved wooden figures, dates from the 1400s.