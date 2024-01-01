Mémorial des Reporters

Bayeux

This landscaped promenade, a joint project of the City of Bayeux and Reporters Without Borders (www.en.rsf.org), lists the names of over 2000 journalists killed in the line of duty around the world since 1944. Situated just northwest of the Bayeux War Cemetery, a bit off bd Fabien Ware.

