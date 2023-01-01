Juno Beach’s only specifically Canadian museum, the nonprofit Juno Beach Centre, has multimedia exhibits on Canada’s role in the war effort and the landings; at the time of writing, the temporary collection displayed 52,022 bright red poppies, one for each Canadian who died in France. There is also a short film screened before visitors enter the permanent collection. Guided tours of Juno Beach (€5.50) are available from April to October.

Tours of the beach also include access to the bunker there, inaccessible unless you join the tour.