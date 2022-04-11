The city’s wonderful art museum is inside the beautifully restored 18th-century bishops’ palace. Get an overview of the town's history through Roman…
Limousin
With its rolling pastures and little-visited villages, Limousin might be the most overlooked area of southwestern France. It's not nearly as exciting as the Dordogne to the south or the Loire to the north, but it does offer a chance to get off the beaten path, and aficionados will like Limoges for its porcelain and Aubusson for its tapestries.
Technically, Limousin is no longer an official région, as it was subsumed by the larger Nouvelle Aquitaine in 2016. However, regional cultural identity still exists, centred around three départements: Haute-Vienne, in the west, the capital of which is lively Limoges; the rural Creuse, in the northeast; and, in the southeast, perhaps the most interesting area, the Corrèze, home to Brive-la-Gaillarde and the region’s most beautiful villages.
- MMusée des Beaux Arts
The city’s wonderful art museum is inside the beautifully restored 18th-century bishops’ palace. Get an overview of the town's history through Roman…
- MMusée National Adrien Dubouché
This museum, founded in 1845, has one of France’s two outstanding ceramics collections (the other is in Sèvres, southwest of Paris), so it’s a must for…
- AAbbatiale St-Pierre
Beaulieu’s most celebrated feature is this 12th-century Romanesque abbey church, with a wonderful tympanum (c 1130) depicting incredible scenes from the…
- CCathédrale St-Étienne
Built between 1273 and 1888, Limoges’ Gothic cathedral is worth a visit for the Flamboyant-style Portail St-Jean, as well as a glorious rose window, a…
- ÉÉglise St-Michel des Lions
Named for the two granite lions flanking its door, Église St-Michel des Lions was built between the 14th and 16th centuries. It contains the relics …
- AAbbaye St-Pierre de Solignac
This still-operational 11th-century church is a Romanesque wonder, renowned for its 14m-wide domed roof. The stalls in the nave are decorated with carved…
- CCentre de la Mémoire
Through multimedia displays and survival testimonies, this moving museum pays tribute to the 642 victims of the brutal Oradour-sur-Glane massacre, which…
- CChâteau de Pompadour
The history of Pompadour's 15th-century château is intertwined with that of its stud farm. While you can peek in 11 rooms on a self-guided tour (the…
- SSt-Pierre Church
The fortified St-Pierre church, constructed from the 11th to the 15th centuries on the site of an 8th-century Benedictine priory, is an important stop on…
