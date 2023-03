Clamber aboard carriages pulled by a 1932 steam engine on the Chemin Touristique Limousin–Périgord to watch the Limousin’s fields and forests roll by. The trains only run on certain days and routes from Limoges and Eymoutiers, June through August. Reservations are essential; make them online or at the tourist office in Limoges, Eymoutiers, Guéret, Pompadour or St-Yrieix.