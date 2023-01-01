Centre de la Mémoire

Through multimedia displays and survival testimonies, this moving museum pays tribute to the 642 victims of the brutal Oradour-sur-Glane massacre, which was carried out by the Nazi SS 'Das Reich' Division on 10 June 1944. Located 21km northwest of Limoges, the town itself remains untouched, a haunting reminder of the atrocities of war. The names and the recovered belongings of the victims are displayed at an underground memorial in the village centre.

Bus 12 travels from the Limoges bus station once or twice a day.