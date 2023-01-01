The Gallo-Roman baths of Cassinomagus were rediscovered in 1844 and excavated from 1958 to 1988. This luxurious former way-station was an important crossroads on the via Agrippa, the road that crossed France. Much of the complex (including a temple and amphitheatre) were plundered for stone, but you can still make out baths, plunge pools and hypocausts, the Roman equivalent of underfloor heating. The small museum houses finds from the site. Regular events include Roman sports and exhibitions. No public transport.