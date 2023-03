Five kilometres southeast of Solignac are the moody ruins of the Château de Châlucet, a 12th-century keep occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War. The spot, along a pretty little brook with forested hills and tweeting birds, makes a fine picnic stop, with valley views from the tumbledown keep.

Download the Forteresse de Châlucet app to your phone or tablet for an artist's reimagining of the castle in medieval times.