Parc Zoologique du Reynou

Denizens at this 100-hectare safari park, 4km east of Solignac, include wolves, giraffes, wildebeest, snowy owls and a pair of breeding tigers.

  • The Fine Arts Museum, former Bishop's Palace, in Limoges, France.

    Musée des Beaux Arts

    5.01 MILES

    The city’s wonderful art museum is inside the beautifully restored 18th-century bishops’ palace. Get an overview of the town's history through Roman…

  • Musée National Adrien Dubouché

    Musée National Adrien Dubouché

    5.55 MILES

    This museum, founded in 1845, has one of France’s two outstanding ceramics collections (the other is in Sèvres, southwest of Paris), so it’s a must for…

  • Cathédrale St-Étienne

    Cathédrale St-Étienne

    5.07 MILES

    Built between 1273 and 1888, Limoges’ Gothic cathedral is worth a visit for the Flamboyant-style Portail St-Jean, as well as a glorious rose window, a…

  • Église St-Michel des Lions

    Église St-Michel des Lions

    5.33 MILES

    Named for the two granite lions flanking its door, Église St-Michel des Lions was built between the 14th and 16th centuries. It contains the relics …

  • Abbaye St-Pierre de Solignac

    Abbaye St-Pierre de Solignac

    1.2 MILES

    This still-operational 11th-century church is a Romanesque wonder, renowned for its 14m-wide domed roof. The stalls in the nave are decorated with carved…

  • Memorial center of Oradour-sur-glane.

    Centre de la Mémoire

    17.33 MILES

    Through multimedia displays and survival testimonies, this moving museum pays tribute to the 642 victims of the brutal Oradour-sur-Glane massacre, which…

  • Château de Pompadour

    Château de Pompadour

    25.35 MILES

    The history of Pompadour's 15th-century château is intertwined with that of its stud farm. While you can peek in 11 rooms on a self-guided tour (the…

  • Château de Châlucet

    Château de Châlucet

    1.92 MILES

    Five kilometres southeast of Solignac are the moody ruins of the Château de Châlucet, a 12th-century keep occupied by the English during the Hundred Years…

