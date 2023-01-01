Château de Pompadour

The history of Pompadour's 15th-century château is intertwined with that of its stud farm. While you can peek in 11 rooms on a self-guided tour (the interior was damaged during the Revolution and again during a 19th-century fire), the real highlight is the visit to the prestigious stables. For an additional charge, you can also tour the foaling nursery or take a backstage look at the equine shows (also available as separate admission, adult/child €5/4).

Keep an eye out for the occasional evening horse shows in July and August, and races on select Sundays. Check the website for schedules.