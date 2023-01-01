The fortified St-Pierre church, constructed from the 11th to the 15th centuries on the site of an 8th-century Benedictine priory, is an important stop on the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. In an unusual show of unity during the late 16th century, local Protestants held prayers in the southern nave and their Catholic neighbours prayed in the northern nave. The 12th-century tympanum is made from white Turenne limestone, and the bell tower is in the Limousin style.