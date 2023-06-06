Limoges

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Saint Etienne Bridge in Limoges City with clouds reflection

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Porcelain connoisseurs will already be familiar with the legendary name of Limoges. For more than 200 years, the city has thrived as the top producer of excellent hard-paste porcelain (china) in France. Several factories continue to make ‘limoges’ and stunning examples fill city museums and galleries.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Fine Arts Museum, former Bishop's Palace, in Limoges, France.

    Musée des Beaux Arts

    Limoges

    The city’s wonderful art museum is inside the beautifully restored 18th-century bishops’ palace. Get an overview of the town's history through Roman…

  • Cathédrale St-Étienne

    Cathédrale St-Étienne

    Limoges

    Built between 1273 and 1888, Limoges’ Gothic cathedral is worth a visit for the Flamboyant-style Portail St-Jean, as well as a glorious rose window, a…

  • Musée National Adrien Dubouché

    Musée National Adrien Dubouché

    Limoges

    This museum, founded in 1845, has one of France’s two outstanding ceramics collections (the other is in Sèvres, southwest of Paris), so it’s a must for…

  • Église St-Michel des Lions

    Église St-Michel des Lions

    Limoges

    Named for the two granite lions flanking its door, Église St-Michel des Lions was built between the 14th and 16th centuries. It contains the relics …

  • Rue de la Boucherie

    Rue de la Boucherie

    Limoges

    Pedestrianised rue de la Boucherie was named for the butchers’ shops that lined the street in the Middle Ages. Today it has many attractive medieval half…

  • Crypt of St Martial

    Crypt of St Martial

    Limoges

    All that remains of the once-great pilgrimage point St-Martial abbey, founded in AD 848, is a faint outline on place de la République, and an underground…

  • Porcelaine Royal Limoges

    Porcelaine Royal Limoges

    Limoges

    One of the oldest porcelain factories, dating from 1797, offers guided tours by reservation, and has the 19.5m-high Four des Casseaux, the only surviving…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Limoges with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Limoges