Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Porcelain connoisseurs will already be familiar with the legendary name of Limoges. For more than 200 years, the city has thrived as the top producer of excellent hard-paste porcelain (china) in France. Several factories continue to make ‘limoges’ and stunning examples fill city museums and galleries.
Limoges
The city’s wonderful art museum is inside the beautifully restored 18th-century bishops’ palace. Get an overview of the town's history through Roman…
Limoges
Built between 1273 and 1888, Limoges’ Gothic cathedral is worth a visit for the Flamboyant-style Portail St-Jean, as well as a glorious rose window, a…
Musée National Adrien Dubouché
Limoges
This museum, founded in 1845, has one of France’s two outstanding ceramics collections (the other is in Sèvres, southwest of Paris), so it’s a must for…
Limoges
Named for the two granite lions flanking its door, Église St-Michel des Lions was built between the 14th and 16th centuries. It contains the relics …
Limoges
Pedestrianised rue de la Boucherie was named for the butchers’ shops that lined the street in the Middle Ages. Today it has many attractive medieval half…
Limoges
All that remains of the once-great pilgrimage point St-Martial abbey, founded in AD 848, is a faint outline on place de la République, and an underground…
Chemin de Fer Touristique Limousin–Périgord
Limoges
Clamber aboard carriages pulled by a 1932 steam engine on the Chemin Touristique Limousin–Périgord to watch the Limousin’s fields and forests roll by. The…
Limoges
One of the oldest porcelain factories, dating from 1797, offers guided tours by reservation, and has the 19.5m-high Four des Casseaux, the only surviving…
Get to the heart of Limoges with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
France $29.99
Pocket Paris $13.99
Paris $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide