One of Western civilisation’s crowning architectural achievements, the 130m-long Cathédrale Notre Dame de Chartres is renowned for its brilliant-blue…
Île-de-France
The Île-de-France région – the 12,000 sq km ‘Island of France’ shaped by five rivers that encircles the French capital – contains splendid architecture including some of the most monumental châteaux in the country, set amid magnificent gardens.
At the top of everyone’s list is the palace at Versailles, the opulence and extravagance of which partly spurred the French Revolution, but the châteaux in Fontainebleau and Chantilly are also breathtaking. Beautiful and ambitious cathedrals include Senlis’ Gothic wonder and the glorious cathedral crowning the medieval old city of Chartres. The region's attractions don’t only hark back to the past: also here is every kid’s favourite, Disneyland Resort Paris, home to Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios Park, which now have more attractions than ever.
Île-de-France is easily accessible, whether you’re taking day trips from Paris or continuing further afield.
Explore Île-de-France
- Cathédrale Notre Dame
One of Western civilisation’s crowning architectural achievements, the 130m-long Cathédrale Notre Dame de Chartres is renowned for its brilliant-blue…
- Château de Versailles
Amid magnificently landscaped formal gardens, this splendid and enormous palace was built in the mid-17th century during the reign of Louis XIV – the Roi…
- Château de Fontainebleau
The resplendent, 1900-room Château de Fontainebleau’s list of former tenants and guests reads like a who’s who of French royalty and aristocracy. Every…
- DDisneyland Resort Paris
Basic one-day admission fees at Disneyland Resort Paris include unlimited access to attractions in either Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios Park. A…
- CChâteau de Versailles Gardens & Park
The section of the vast gardens nearest the palace, laid out between 1661 and 1700 in the formal French style, is famed for its geometrically aligned…
- Château de Chantilly
A storybook vision amid an artificial lake and magnificent gardens, the Château de Chantilly contains a superb collection of paintings within the Musée…
- CChâteau de Vaux-le-Vicomte
The privately owned Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte and its fabulous formal gardens, 20km north of Fontainebleau and 61km southeast of Paris, were designed and…
- DDisneyland Park
Disneyland Park has five themed pays (lands): the 1900s-styled Main Street USA; Frontierland, home of the legendary Big Thunder Mountain ride;…
- CChâteau de Fontainebleau Gardens & Park
On the northern side of the Château de Fontainebleau is the formal Jardin de Diane, created by Catherine de Médicis. Le Nôtre’s formal, 17th-century…
