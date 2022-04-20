The Île-de-France région – the 12,000 sq km ‘Island of France’ shaped by five rivers that encircles the French capital – contains splendid architecture including some of the most monumental châteaux in the country, set amid magnificent gardens.

At the top of everyone’s list is the palace at Versailles, the opulence and extravagance of which partly spurred the French Revolution, but the châteaux in Fontainebleau and Chantilly are also breathtaking. Beautiful and ambitious cathedrals include Senlis’ Gothic wonder and the glorious cathedral crowning the medieval old city of Chartres. The region's attractions don’t only hark back to the past: also here is every kid’s favourite, Disneyland Resort Paris, home to Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios Park, which now have more attractions than ever.

Île-de-France is easily accessible, whether you’re taking day trips from Paris or continuing further afield.