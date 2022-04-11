At this vast manta ray–shaped aquarium – one of the world's largest – huge tanks with floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel as though you're swimming…
Côte d’Opale
Stretching 120km from the Belgian border to the Baie de Somme (Somme estuary), the sublimely beautiful Opal Coast – named for the interplay of greys and blues in the sea and sky – features lofty chalk cliffs, rolling green hills, windswept beaches, scrub-dotted sand dunes and charming seaside towns that have been a favourite of British beach lovers since the Victorian era.
The coast is dotted with the remains of Nazi Germany's Atlantic Wall, a line of fortifications, artillery emplacements and massive, reinforced concrete bunkers built to prevent the Allied invasion that in the end took place in Normandy.
- NNausicaá
At this vast manta ray–shaped aquarium – one of the world's largest – huge tanks with floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel as though you're swimming…
- CCap Gris-Nez
Topped by a lighthouse and a radar station that keeps track of the hundreds of ships that pass by here each day, the 49m-high cliffs of Cap Gris-Nez are…
- HHaute-Ville
Boulogne's hilltop Upper City is an island of centuries-old buildings and cobblestone streets. You can walk all the way around this 'Fortified City' atop…
- CCap Blanc-Nez
Southwest of Calais, just past Sangatte, the coastal dunes give way to cliffs that culminate in windswept, 134m-high Cap Blanc-Nez, which affords…
- CCité Internationale de la Dentelle et de la Mode
Innovative exhibits trace the history of lacemaking – the industry that once made Calais a textile powerhouse – from hand knotting (some stunning samples…
- LLe Beffroi
Dunkirk's landmark 58m-high belfry – the bell tower of the original Église St-Éloi before it burnt to the ground in 1558 – was erected in 1440 and has…
- BBurghers of Calais
In front of Calais' ornate Hôtel de Ville stands the first cast of Rodin's famous sculpture Les Bourgeois de Calais (The Burghers of Calais; 1889), which…
- ÉÉglise St-Éloi
Constructed in 1560, the Église St-Éloi was refaced with a neo-Gothic façade completed in 1889. It's dubbed la cathédrale des sables (cathedral of the…
- BBlériot Plage
This broad, gently sloping sandy beach stretching for 8km is safe for swimming and gets packed in summer.
