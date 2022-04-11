Stretching 120km from the Belgian border to the Baie de Somme (Somme estuary), the sublimely beautiful Opal Coast – named for the interplay of greys and blues in the sea and sky – features lofty chalk cliffs, rolling green hills, windswept beaches, scrub-dotted sand dunes and charming seaside towns that have been a favourite of British beach lovers since the Victorian era.

The coast is dotted with the remains of Nazi Germany's Atlantic Wall, a line of fortifications, artillery emplacements and massive, reinforced concrete bunkers built to prevent the Allied invasion that in the end took place in Normandy.