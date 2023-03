On Marseille's northern outskirts the little port of L'Estaque is renowned as an epicentre of the impressionist, Fauvist and cubist movements. A trail follows the footsteps of Renoir, Cézanne, Dufy and Braque around the port and shabby old town. On the water’s edge, buy some chichis frégis (sugar-coated doughnuts) and panisses (chickpea-flour cakes) to munch.

Bus 35 from Joliette runs to L'Estaque several times an hour.