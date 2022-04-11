Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Northeast Coast

Northeastern Corsica encapsulates the island at its very best. Historic Bastia, Corsica’s second city and largest ferry port, is not just a great point of arrival; with its maze of alleyways, bustling medieval harbour, and imposing citadel, it’s also a place where you could happily linger for several days. Immediately north, the enchanting Cap Corse peninsula boasts spectacular coastal scenery, as well as delightful villages like Nonza, Centuri and Erbalunga, while to the west St-Florent is an exquisite little port-cum-resort.

  • T

    Terra Nova

    Looming above the harbour, Bastia’s stern-walled citadel was built between the 15th and 17th centuries for the city’s Genoese masters. Known as the Terra…

  • T

    Terra Vecchia

    Criss-crossed by narrow lanes, Terra Vecchia is Bastia’s heart and soul. Shady place de l’Hôtel de Ville hosts a lively morning market on Saturday and…

  • V

    Vieux Port

    Bastia’s Vieux Port is ringed by precariously tall, pastel-coloured tenements and buzzy brasseries, and overlooked by the twin-towered Église St-Jean…

  • M

    Musée de Bastia

    Occupying the former palace of Bastia’s Genoese governors, set into the formidable walls of the citadel, this museum retraces the city’s history from its…

  • T

    Tour de Nonza

    Atop a footpath that winds up between the rocks opposite the church, the stark Tour de Nonza is an 18th-century structure erected on the ruins of a…

  • É

    Église St-Jean Baptiste

    The dramatic twin-towered church of John the Baptist soars majestically above the Vieux Port waterfront. Viewed from the citadel above, it’s the most…

  • P

    Place St-Nicolas

    The 19th-century place St-Nicolas, an enormous paved square that sprawls from the ferry port towards the old harbour, is the focus of the everyday life of…

  • S

    Santa Maria Assunta

    The remarkable Romanesque church of Santa Maria Assunta, 800m inland and known as ‘Cathedral of the Nebbio’, dates from 1140, when Corsica was under Pisan…

  • C

    Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    Dating from the early 17th century, Bastia's richly ornate cathedral stands in the heart of the citadel. Seven caps hang over the choir, each belonging to…

