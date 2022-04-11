Northeastern Corsica encapsulates the island at its very best. Historic Bastia, Corsica’s second city and largest ferry port, is not just a great point of arrival; with its maze of alleyways, bustling medieval harbour, and imposing citadel, it’s also a place where you could happily linger for several days. Immediately north, the enchanting Cap Corse peninsula boasts spectacular coastal scenery, as well as delightful villages like Nonza, Centuri and Erbalunga, while to the west St-Florent is an exquisite little port-cum-resort.