Cucuruzzu & Capula

A side turning north from the D268, 3km west of Levie, arrives after 4km at a beautiful forest, where an easy 2.5km loop trail leads past two remarkable castelli (Bronze Age hillforts). The first, Cucuruzzu, is a rocky hillock that was fortified around 1200 BC by cramming boulders into every crevice, and topping the walled ensemble with a round tower. Capula, a similar fortress further along, was strengthened by the Romans, and altered and then levelled during the Middle Ages.

Multilingual interpretive booklets are available along with audioguides (€3) in English, German or Italian. The site is signposted off the D268 between Levie and Ste-Lucie de Tallano.