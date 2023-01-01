Musée de Préhistoire Corse et d’Archéologie

This modern museum traces Corsica’s prehistory from its original fauna through the megalithic, Bronze Age and Roman eras. Much of it is rather dry, with cases of tiny, symmetrically arrayed arrowheads, though an interesting section on marine archaeology displays huge jars salvaged from shipwrecks. There are also full-sized granite-carved replica menhirs, with good explanations of the cultures that created them.

Set just above town, and totally out of keeping with Sartène's architecture, it’s accessible by car but otherwise best reached via stairways from the centre. The panoramic terrace on its upper, entrance level has tremendous views.