The desolate and beautiful Cauria plateau, 15km south of Sartène, holds several intriguing prehistoric sites. To find them, take the D48 south then follow signs to Stantari, where a 10-minute walk down a dirt track leads to a 40-minute loop trail. Both Stantari and Renaghju are short alignements (lines) of standing stones that show similar anatomical details and weaponry to those at Filitosa. Funtanaccia is a dolmen, one of Corsica’s few burial chambers, with its pillars and capstones fully exposed.

The site is close to a fantastic jumble of naturally eroded boulders that surely served as an ancient landmark.