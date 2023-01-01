Cauria Plateau

Southern Corsica

The desolate and beautiful Cauria plateau, 15km south of Sartène, holds several intriguing prehistoric sites. To find them, take the D48 south then follow signs to Stantari, where a 10-minute walk down a dirt track leads to a 40-minute loop trail. Both Stantari and Renaghju are short alignements (lines) of standing stones that show similar anatomical details and weaponry to those at Filitosa. Funtanaccia is a dolmen, one of Corsica’s few burial chambers, with its pillars and capstones fully exposed.

The site is close to a fantastic jumble of naturally eroded boulders that surely served as an ancient landmark.

