This low-slung modern museum, below the D59, is primarily devoted to Corsican archaeology, with especially good displays on its megalithic sites. Its prize exhibit is the oldest skeleton found on the island, the so-called Dame de Bonifacio, dated to around 7000BC. She’s joined by the Dame de Capula, a mere 2000 years old, who was discovered at the nearby hillfort, along with some fascinating artefacts.